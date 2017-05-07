‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’ Title Revealed; Emily Blunt to Return

0

Those who actually saw Edge of Tomorrow in theaters have been clamoring for a sequel since June 2014, while those who caught up with the sorely underrated sci-fi thriller on home video/cable have been eager to see a follow-up for slightly less time. Regardless, anyone who saw Edge of Tomorrow knows that stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, director Doug Liman, and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie hit upon something unique and thrilling with that entertaining-as-all-get-out film, and should that creative team decide to reunite for Edge of Tomorrow 2, it would be a sight to behold. Cruise reportedly hit upon a solid idea for the sequel that has Blunt, McQuarrie, and Liman excited about a follow-up, and while the film doesn’t exactly have a timetable or a release date, we do now have a title.

Collider’s own Christina Radish recently spoke with Liman in anticipation of his upcoming film The Wall, and during their discussion she asked if he’s still looking to make Edge of Tomorrow 2. The filmmaker remains enthused about the sequel, revealing not only that Blunt is onboard but also the follow-up’s curious title:

“We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when.”

Live Die Repeat and Repeat should sound familiar to those who followed the title drama of the first film. It was originally called All You Need Is Kill, the same title as its source material. Warner Bros. switched it to Edge of Tomorrow for the film’s release, but as the home video rollout began, the title Live. Die. Repeat. was emblazoned on every Blu-ray and VOD cover. So it sounds like Liman and Co. preferred the home video title to the theatrical one, which admittedly didn’t make a whole lot of sense.

As for that story that Liman’s so excited about, he previously told us that the film is actually a sequel that’s a prequel, noting his intention to upend how people look at sequels in the first place: