‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’ Director Doug Liman Gives Update on the Sequel

0

Edge of Tomorrow is a miracle of a movie, and may become a prime example of goodwill and word of mouth actually pushing a sequel into reality. The Doug Liman-directed sci-fi film combined a juicy time travel twist with a cowardly Tom Cruise character and a downright badass Emily Blunt performance to result in a hilarious, surprising, and wildly entertaining ride. The Warner Bros. film grossed $370.5 million at the box office, which isn’t shabby but also not a runaway success given that its budget was near $180 million, meaning a sequel or follow-up seemed like a no-go.

However, people kept finding Edge of Tomorrow on home video, and the fanbase grew so loud that Liman, Cruise, Blunt, and writer Christopher McQuarrie convened to hash out a sequel (which, it turns out, may actually be a prequel). The follow-up is still in development, but when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub recently sat down with Liman to talk about his new film American Made, he had to ask about the status of Edge of Tomorrow 2.

“Tom and Emily [Blunt] and I are really excited to go do it. We have a script. We’re just trying to find a time to schedule it, between my schedule and Emily’s and Tom’s. But it’s one of these things where it’s a sequel whose origins come from the best possible place, which is, it’s not a studio saying, ‘Hey, we think we can make some more money. Let’s just stamp out another one.’ This sequel originated with fans of the original film who continually came up to Tom and myself and Emily and told us how much they loved the movie and would we ever consider a sequel. And enough people said that to me and to Tom and to Emily that we finally sat down and said, ‘What would a sequel even look like?’ We ended up with Chris McQuarrie coming up with a great story.”

Liman confirms that previously announced writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse wrote the Edge of Tomorrow 2 script under McQuarrie’s supervision (he was busy writing and directing Mission: Impossible 6), but indeed the main issue regarding when and if Edge 2 happens is scheduling. Liman just started shooting the YA sci-fi adaptation Chaos Walking, which hits theaters in March 2019; Cruise is about to finish up Mission: Impossible 6 and then start shooting the Top Gun sequel Maverick next year; and Blunt just wrapped Marry Poppins Returns and A Quiet Place but remains one of the most in-demand actors working today.

With Chaos Walking hitting theaters in Spring 2019 and Top Gun: Maverick scheduled for July 2019, it seems like 2019 would be the earliest that cameras might roll on Edge of Tomorrow 2, and that’s assuming Liman, Cruise, and Blunt don’t line up other big projects that might get in the way.