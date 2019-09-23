New ‘El Camino’ Trailer Teases Jesse Pinkman’s Journey After ‘Breaking Bad’

0

Netflix has released a new trailer for El Camino, Vince Gilligan‘s feature-length follow-up to the landmark AMC drug-drama, Breaking Bad. The movie will catch up with Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman after the Nazi compound firefight that ended the life of teacher-turned-kingpin, Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

In keeping with the announcement teaser, this second teaser is very scant on details, but we get our first glimpse at Jesse after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale as the aftermath is discussed on the radio. I kind of love how they’re keeping the entire plot of this movie under wraps, and I hope that continues all the way through opening day.

If you’re a Breaking Bad newbie but found the trailer intriguing, you might want to try a speed catch-up. Gilligan noted in a recent interview that fans of the series will get the most enjoyment out of El Camino:

“If, after 12 years, you haven’t watched Breaking Bad, you’re probably not going to start now. If you do, I hope that this movie would still be engaging on some level, but there’s no doubt in my mind that you won’t get as much enjoyment out of it. We don’t slow down to explain things to a non-Breaking Bad audience. I thought early on in the writing of the script, ‘Maybe there’s a way to have my cake and eat it too. Maybe there’s a way to explain things to the audience.’ If there was a way to do that, it eluded me.”

Check out the trailer below. El Camino hits Netflix on October 11th.

“Investigators are searching for a person of interest who fled the scene. Anyone with information on this massacre is asked to call the police immediately.” El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie comes to Netflix and select theaters on October 11. pic.twitter.com/KLG16xfsFc — Netflix US (@netflix) September 23, 2019

Here is the official synopsis for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie: