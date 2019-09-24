‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Trailer Sees a Scarred Jesse Pinkman in a Standoff

0

Breaking Bad purists might be on the fence about the new movie, El Camino, and whether it’s necessary to continue the story of what’s already considered to be a perfect series, beginning to end. This new official trailer should convince you that, yes, it is necessary.

Aaron Paul returns as Jesse Bruce Pinkman in an original story that picks up mere moments after his character’s escape from a Nazi meth-making compound. (If that sounds weird to you, you need to brush up on your Breaking Bad lore.) Fans of the sometimes-bumbling duo of Badger (Matt Jones) and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) will be happy to see their return, even if they’re somewhat shocked by the arrival of their buddy Pinkman looking much worse for wear. But that’s just the beginning of Pinkman’s new journey here, one that will see him hunted by just about every law enforcement officer in the area while also sending him out in search of something, or someone.

There are lots of callbacks to the Breaking Bad series scattered throughout this trailer, so enjoy them when you see them! We’ll see how they all come into play when the movie arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on October 11th.

Watch the full official trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie below:

Picking up moments after the series finale of Breaking Bad ends, Aaron Paul is back as Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, directed by Vince Gilligan, on Netflix October 11. For limited theatrical event, visit www.elcamino-movie.com for showtimes

Here is the official synopsis for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie:

The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

