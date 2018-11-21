Watch: ‘Elena of Avalor’ Sings “Home for Navidad” in Our Exclusive Music Video Sneak Peek

0

Disney’s Emmy Award-winning animated series Elena of Avalor is heading home for the holidays in an upcoming special, and we have an early look at a brand new song to share with you today. The series, created by Craig Gerber, follows the adventures of Elena, Disney’s first princess inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore. The series stars Aimee Carrero as the voice of Elena, Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel, and Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown and Carlos Alazraqui as jaquins Migs, Luna and Skylar.

In this Saturday morning’s new holiday episode “Snow Place Like Home”, a snowstorm threatens to ruin Elena’s plans of spending a quiet and peaceful Navidad at home. Mario Lopez (Extra) and Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) return as jaquins Cruz and Vestia, respectively. This episode of Disney’s Elena of Avalor premieres November 24th at 11:30 A.M on Disney Junior.

Sing along with Elena in our exclusive music video sneak peek below!

Elena shares all the reasons why she loves la Navidad! The episode “Snow Place Like Home,” will debut on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24 (11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., EST/PST), on Disney Junior and the DisneyNOW app. Elena of Avalor has saved her enchanted kingdom from an evil sorceress, and now must learn to rule Avalor with the help of a Grand Council comprised of her Grandfather Francisco, Grandmother Luisa and Royal Advisor, Duke Esteban. With some magical friends by her side – Mateo, a wizard-in-training, and Skylar, a magical flying Jaquin – Princess Elena’s adventures will help her understand that her new role requires thoughtfulness, resilience and compassion, the traits of all truly great leaders.

And if your family holiday plans are going to take you into Disneyland, you can see Princess Elena in person! Princess Elena’s Musical Grand Arrival features the brave and adventurous princess, her magical friend Skylar and royal dancers as they share the joy of the holidays in a musical celebration featuring songs from the series. Click the link above for more info.