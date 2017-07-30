Horror Haul: ‘Tales from the Crypt’ Rights Are a “Nightmare”; Eli Roth Sets ‘History of Horror’ Series

0

Howdy, folks! It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror news, I was finally able to reveal what I learned on the set of Andy Muschietti‘s IT so we got a whole lot of new details (and a new trailer) for the Stephen King adaptation. We also got some new details on the “nightmare” rights situation that’s keeping Tales from the Crypt from coming back and a new AMC Visionaries docuseries that brings us Eli Roth‘s History of Horror.

Elsewhere, Sarah Paulson has joined the cast for M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, American Horror Story: Cult delivers two trippy new teasers, and new trailer for Simon Barrett’s The Temple and Syfy’s Ghost Wars.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week — and it was Comic-Con week so there’s a lot, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares, our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix, the best horror movies on Amazon Prime, and our regularly updated Horror Movie Release Dates Calendar. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

