Eli Roth Will Produce ‘10-31′, a Popular Horror Script He Says “Grabs You By the Throat”

Jack-of-all-trades Eli Roth is putting on his producer cap to help bring promising horror script 10-31 to life on the big screen. Recent Roth-produced projects include the horror flick Haunt and Eli Roth’s History of Horror. In addition to 10-31, he will also be producing indie horror movie Lake Mead in the near future.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves! According to Deadline, 10-31 has been a much-pursued script in Hollywood. The movie is based on a story written by Laurie Anderson and adapted by screenwriters Ian Shorr (Splinter) and Peter Gamble. True to its title, Deadline notes the movie “follows a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick-or-treating and discovers a note inside a candy wrapper that says there’s a killer loose on her block.”

Roth was effusive in his excitement about boarding the project, noting in a statement,

“Very rarely do you get a script that grabs you by the throat, holds you until the last page, and gives you nightmares after. I don’t want to reveal too much, but this is one of the best, scariest premises for a horror film that I have read in years. Slasher films are my favorite subgenre of horror, and this script has all the ingredients of a new classic. We are very excited to make this film with Orion, who we have a long relationship with, and who understand what it takes to make a no holds barred scary movie.”

10-31 co-producer Roger Birnbaum, the man behind Arts District Entertainment, also remarked in a statement that “10-31 is exactly the type of movie that Eli and I have been looking to make for Arts District Entertainment: Smart, elevated genre for a wide audience. The writing has originality, style, elegance, and most of all, real tension and scares. We look forward to a great production with Orion.”

It’s still early days on 10-31‘s production but if ever there was a way to kick off the spookiest month of the year, this news about Roth’s next project is it.