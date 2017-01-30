Watch: Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey and Macon Blair Talk ‘I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore’

0

One of my favorite films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was writer-director Macon Blair’s I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. Unlike a lot of films that fit into just one category, what’s great about Blair’s directorial debut (you’ve seen him act in Blue Ruin and Green Room) is not only is it a quirky, oddball, slightly dark comedy, but it’s also got a violent side that doesn’t hold back on the blood. As I watched the world premiere in a packed theater, I loved the way the film told the story and how I couldn’t guess where it might go next. It was a great ride, and it was selected the Grand Jury Prize winner in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

If you’re not familiar with the movie, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore is about Ruth (Melanie Lynskey), a nursing assistant suffering through a crisis of existential despair. But when her house is burglarized, Ruth discovers a renewed sense of purpose in tracking down the thieves. Accompanied by her enthusiastic martial-arts-enthusiast neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood), they soon find themselves dangerously out of their depth against a pack of degenerate criminals. The film also stars David Yow, Jane Levy, Devon Graye, Christine Woods, Robert Longstreet, Lee Eddy and Gary Anthony Williams. For more you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey and Macon Blair. They talked about how they got involved, what it’s about, if the script changed a lot during production, what it was like working for a first time director, what they learned from early screenings, and more. In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can also watch them play a game I call “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

Also, while you often have to wait a long time to see a Sundance film, Netflix will release I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore on February 24th so make sure to check it out in a few weeks. It’s definitely worth your time.