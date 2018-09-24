Elizabeth Banks Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Photo as Production Begins

0

Filming is officially underway on the Charlie’s Angels reboot with Elizabeth Banks in the director’s chair (as well as playing Bosley), Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska stepping into the three main roles, and Patrick Stewart onboard to play…yet another Bosley. Banks shared a behind-the-scenes photo confirming the start of production on Twitter with the caption, “Continuing the legacy of telling the story of three incredible women working together.”

A highly interesting little tidbit revealed by the photo is the confirmation that Bill Pope is working on the project as cinematographer. Pope was behind the camera on a few of the greatest action films of all time, including The Matrix, Spider-Man 2, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, just to name a couple.

Charlie’s Angels began as a wildly popular TV series in 1976 but was rebooted for an entirely new generation with McG’s 2000 more comedic take starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu and it’s 2003 follow-up, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Banks’ version will reportedly focus on “the next generation of Angels.”

Check out the photo below. Charlie’s Angels—which was written by David Auburn, Jay Asu, and Banks—is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2019.

