‘Power Rangers’: Elizabeth Banks on Her “Unpredictable” and “Wild” Take on Rita Repulsa

Saban Entertainment and Lionsgate will debut their big-screen update of Power Rangers on March 24th. In anticipation of the release, I recently sat down with Elizabeth Banks for an exclusive video interview. She talked about wanting Rita Repulsa to be unpredictable and wild, how she made up the sequence where she eats gold while they were filming, if she likes to sign on to movies that could have sequels, the status of Charlie’s Angels (which she’s aiming to direct), how Pitch Perfect 3 is going, and more.

For those unfamiliar with Power Rangers, the film is directed by Dean Israelite and focuses on a group of disparate teenagers in the fictional town of Angel Grove who must work together to harness incredible powers in order to defend their town from alien threats. The film stars Ludi Lin as Black Ranger/Zack, Naomi Scott as Pink Ranger/Kimberly, RJ Cyler as Blue Ranger/Billy, Becky G as Yellow Ranger/Trini, Dacre Montgomery as Red Ranger/Jason, and Bill Hader as Alpha 5.

Check out what Elizabeth Banks had to say in the player above and below is a list of everything we talked about followed by the Power Rangers official synopsis.

Elizabeth Banks:

New England Patriots talk.

On how she plays Rita Repulsa with just the right amount of crazy energy.

On how she made up the sequence of Rita eating gold when they were filming.

How she wanted Rita Repulsa to be unpredictable and wild.

Does she like to sign on to movies that could have sequels?

Memorable moments from filming.

What’s the status of Charlie’s Angels?

How Pitch Perfect 3 going?

Here’s the official synopsis for Power Rangers: