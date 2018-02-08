Elizabeth Debicki on ‘Peter Rabbit’, ‘The Man from ‘U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘Cloverfield’

0

*Note: this interview was done prior to The Cloverfield Paradox being announced as a Netflix movie

With co-writer/director Will Gluck’s Peter Rabbit opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Elizabeth Debicki for an exclusive video interview. She talked about how much fun she had recording her voice for Peter Rabbit, what people would be surprised to learn about the recording process, if the script changed a lot during production, and if she’s noticed a lot more people wanting to talk about Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (she played the villain). Finally, towards the very end of the interview, I tried to get her to talk about director Julius Onah’s God Particle (now titled The Cloverfield Paradox). You’ll see she wasn’t saying much.

If you’re not familiar with Peter Rabbit, the film is based on the classic books by Beatrix Potter, and features the voices of James Corden, Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, Matt Lucas and Sam Neill. The film is about Peter Rabbit (Corden) trying to get his hands on the vegetables in the garden next to where his family lives. Unfortunately, except for one sweet animal lover (Rose Byrne), the family running the garden (Domhnall Gleeson) wants nothing to do with the local rabbits, and their cantankerous relationship eventually comes to a head.

Elizabeth Debicki:

Has she noticed more people talking to her about The Man from U.N.C.L.E.?

How much fun did she have recording her voice in Peter Rabbit?

What would surprise people to learn about the recording process?

Did the script change a lot during development?

Can she say anything about God Particle/Cloverfield Paradox?

Here’s the official synopsis for Peter Rabbbit: