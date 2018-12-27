First Trailer for ‘Teen Spirit’ Features Elle Fanning in a Feature-Length Sing-Along

0

In Teen Spirit, Violet (Elle Fanning) is a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack, Teen Spirit is described as “a visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story”, and you can get a fresh look at the upcoming film thanks to the first official trailer for the Bleecker Street release.

Produced by Fred Berger (La La Land), and written and directed by Max Minghella in his feature directorial debut, Teen Spirit stars Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Buric, and Agnieszka Grochowska. Featuring performances of and music written by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Tegan & Sara, Jack Antonoff, Carly Rae Jepsen, Annie Lennox, Orbital, Alice DeeJay, The Undertones, Major Lazer, Grimes, Whitfield, and Sigrid, look for it in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Here's the first official trailer:

