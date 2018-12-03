0

On this episode of the show, Kristian sits down with noted actress and social activist Ellen Page. Page has made a name for herself since she burst onto the scene in the gripping thriller Hard Candy with Patrick Wilson. Since then, she’s played memorable roles in films ranging from Whip It to Inception to Freeheld, and was recently featured as one of the English voices in the animated My Life as a Zucchini. Of course, she’s probably best known for playing Kitty Pryde in the X-Men series of films and for playing the titular role of Juno in the film that earned her a Best Actress nomination in 2007. She gives her thoughts on both of those projects looking back.

Page also talks to Kristian about how she got her career started in Canada and her experiences working on set with notable directors like Jason Reitman and Christopher Nolan. The actress also opens up about her social activism, including her upcoming live stage readings, which will benefit ASTRAEA for the LGTBQI community. It’s an illuminating, honest, informative and fun interview.

