Exclusive ‘Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer’ Clip Teases a New Holiday Hit in the Making

0

As we head into the holiday season, it’s our pleasure to bring you an early look at a new animated Christmas classic in the making: Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer. In this Screen Media release, the title character isn’t a reindeer at all but rather a miniature horse with dreams of pulling Santa’s sleigh along with the team. His optimism and can-do spirit, along with the help of his animal pals, might just help him to realize that dream, but it isn’t going to be easy. In our exclusive clip, Elliot and his friend Hazel run into the first of many hurdles that will complicate their journey. Who knew you had to have a human handler and be registered to be one of Santa’s sleigh team? Bureaucracy, I tell ya…

The film features voice performances from Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Games), Samantha Bee (Host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), John Cleese (Monty Python), Morena Baccarin (Gotham), Jeff Dunham (Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special) and Martin Short (Father of the Bride) and is directed by Jennifer Westcott (Locked in a Garage Band). Keep an eye out for the film on November 30th, and get a glimpse of the holiday flick with our exclusive clip!

Check out our exclusive clip from Elliott: The Littlest Reindeer below:

And here’s the official synopsis for Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer: