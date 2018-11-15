Ruby Rose Details Batwoman’s Role in the “Elseworlds” Crossover; New Image Revealed

0

There’s always plenty of hype surrounding the CW Arrowverse crossovers, but this year’s event will introduce an important new character into that universe: Kate Kane, a.k.a. Batwoman. She’ll be portrayed by Ruby Rose, as a kind of backdoor introduction for her own future series on the network. With our heroes from The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl teaming up to go to Gotham City (in the mixed up “Elseworlds” timeline, which sees Barry Allen and Oliver Queen switching places), there will be a lot to take in, as well as some new faces (including Lois Lane), and a few familiar ones (like Superman).

EW recently spoke with Rose about the crossover, which she is currently filming. “It’s a strange feeling to put on a suit like this that has been custom made for you knowing that it’s going to transform you into a character that does amazing things,” Rose told the publication. “You feel very empowered and it just instantly changes everything you feel in that moment.”

Rose will make her debut as Kate Kane during Arrow‘s hour of the crossover (that being the second night). The piece notes that all of the “bat toys” will be revealed at once, as “Batwoman uses her grapple hook and Batarang to stop two inmates from escaping Arkham Asylum, and saves Green Arrow and Cisco in the process.”

The EPs and Rose’s co-stars all praised her work on the show, but for Rose, taking on this role was personal:

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role. This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

Former Arrow EP and now consulting producer Marc Guggenheim (who is acting as showrunner for the crossover) joked, “She’s a lot like Batman in the sense that she’s kind of a dick.” He added, “Ruby’s amazing. She brings such a different color and tone. She will interact with our heroes both as Batwoman and as Kate Kane, so you’ll see both sides of that character and that performance.”

But Kate Kane and her Batwoman persona are pretty different, as Rose describes: “[Kate] is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her. I think, for the most part crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover begins Sunday, December 9th, and continues over the next 3 nights.