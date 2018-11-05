Arrowverse ‘Elseworlds’ Crossover to Feature ‘The 100′ Actor as Psycho-Pirate

0

Say what you will about Warner Bros.’ small-screen DC Comics Universe, but when Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl decide to go for the crossover things get delightfully wonky over there on The CW. For the upcoming three-part extravaganza Elseworlds, we already knew Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell would be switching costumes, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) would rock a much Hot Topic-ier black suit, and Batwoman (Ruby Rose) would swoop in from Gotham City for the very first time. Apparently, all this madness calls for an equally bonkers villain. Enter Bob Frazer—an actor who has appeared in CW’s The 100 and, funny enough, Supergirl—who EW reports will join the crossover as DC Comics madman Psycho-Pirate, easily a G.O.A.T.-contender comic book villain name.

Frazer’s Psycho-Pirate, who also goes under the incredibly lame by comparison name Roger Hayden, will reportedly be an inmate at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum under the “care” of the villainous Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies). Both Batman’s hometown and the insane asylum where he frequently dumps hogtied supervillains on the doorstep will be making their first appearance in the CW’s Arrowverse during Elseworlds.

In the comics, Psycho-Pirate wears a flowing red cape that is roughly ten-thousand-times less cool than his name, along with—more importantly for Elseworlds purposes—a golden mask that allows him to manipulate and control other people’s emotions. Although he is but a C-level doofus on the grand supervillain hierarchy, Psycho-Pirate has been a part of most of DC’s universe-altering events, including The Flash‘s much-teased “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

