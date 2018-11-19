New “Elseworlds” Crossover Teaser Puts Supergirl and Alex at Odds

0

In the upcoming Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash crossover event “Elseworlds,” everything has been turned upside down. Oliver Queen is now Barry Allen and thus making out with Iris, we’re heading to Gotham City and meeting Batwoman, and strangest of all, the Legends of Tomorrow aren’t even involved! (But they have their own plans). In the latest teaser for the crossover event, we see Supergirl‘s Kara (Melissa Benoist) at odds with her sister Alex (Chyler Leigh), but really at odds. Kara looks to be locked up at S.T.A.R. Labs, and Alex has no time for her sisterly words, which really begs a lot of questions just from the start (not to mention that long hair!)

As I wrote when talking about the last “Elseworlds” teaser trailer, no matter what else is happening within the Arrowverse, or with its heroes, the crossovers are a time for fun. It’s not maybe fun for the writers and actors, who are all working major OT to get the logistics squared away and filmed within a regular part of their seasons, but it’s certainly fun for viewers to see our favorites interacting in new and unexpected ways. Crossovers are always ambitious, particularly last year’s which combined four series, but they’re also a good time to just let loose and play with the shows’ formats, finding a way to balance all of their different tones. Bring on the weirdness!

The “Elseworlds” crossover begins Sunday, December 9th, and continues over the next 3 nights; check out the new teaser below:

For more “Elseworlds,” check out these recent stories: