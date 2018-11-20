20 “Elseworlds” Images Detail the Topsy-Turvy CW Crossover

0

We don’t know much about how the “Elseworlds” crossover among The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl will play out, but we do know that it’s going to feature a lot of new characters and twists on some old ones. It seems that Arkham Asylum’s John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) has rewritten reality, as Arkham doctors are wont to do evidently, and it has resulted in some strange changes. Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) are swapping roles (Barry is now the Green Arrow, Oliver is The Flash), and we’re going to be meeting Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Mar Novu a.k.a. The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora (Cassandra Jean Amell). That’s a lot to handle!

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will also be returning, along with John Wesley Shipp‘s classic Flash, and we recently learned what Batman is up to while all of these heroes descend on Gotham City. As for the rest of our heroes, you can check out all of that and more in the 20 (!) photos that The CW has released for the event. “Elseworlds” will be spread out over three nights, starting Sunday, December 9th in Supergirl‘s spot, and continuing through Arrow‘s hour on Monday and concluded in The Flash‘s timeslot on Tuesday.