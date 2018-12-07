“Elseworlds”: Melissa Benoist on Batwoman, Lois Lane, & a Touching Tribute to ‘Smallville’

0

The CW is famous for doing a massive superhero crossover involving their superhero shows for years now. This year’s effort is called “Elseworlds,” and focuses on mashing up characters from The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, with a few new and exciting faces (Batwoman and Lois Lane!) thrown in. Here’s a quick look at what to expect in Part 1:

“When Barry Allen and Oliver Queen wake up one morning and realize they have swapped bodies with each other, the two set off to find out what disturbed the timeline to cause such a shift. However, things quickly go from bad to worse when they present their case to Team Flash and the gang doesn’t believe them. Barry and Oliver realize they need Supergirl’s help and travel to Smallville on Earth-38 where they end up meeting Kara’s cousin, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), and intrepid reporter Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch).”

During a recent visit to the set of Supergirl, series star Melissa Benoist opened up about the crossover and what excited her the most (minor spoilers below):

QUESTION: We’ve seen quite a bit on social media about the crossover, but we haven’t seen much about Kara’s involvement in it. Can you tease a little about what we will see from Kara?

MELISSA BENOIST: Well, what I liked the most about this year’s crossover, I think more than any other crossover that we’ve done so far — aside from the musical episode, which was my favorite — I had so much fun doing that one. But this one was so fun in particular because it really was the triad, so to speak, the three of us, and Kara plays a really fun role in this dilemma that Barry and Oliver find themselves in. She’s the only one that really recognizes them for who they are in this sort of “Freaky Friday” situation. And it’s really comedic, the whole thing. So, I think people will get a kick out of it.

QUESTION: Kara’s had some interactions with the Legends, but obviously Batwoman is kind of her first experience with another super-ish woman. What can you say about that dynamic?

BENOIST: That was so cool. It was so fun. Ruby Rose (Batwoman) just killed it. She killed it. She is so perfect for this role, and I can’t tell you how good it felt to have: I mean, I’ve been around Caity Lotz (Sara Lance), like you’ve said, and she’s a badass, but it felt so good to have another female presence there amongst the boys. And their scenes are really nice because of their similarities. Kate Kane is Bruce Wayne’s cousin and all these things, so they really relate on a lot of levels that I don’t think Kara has found yet in another female superhero. So, there’s a really deep understanding from the get-go between the two of them.

QUESTION: Can you talk about what it’s like for Kara to meet Lois Lane?

BENOIST: Well, she’s known her for a while in our story, in our universe I guess, but playing scenes with her for the first time, the way they’ve written her is perfect. I think people and fans, especially of that mythology, will really love it. And Bitsie Tulloch (Lois Lane) just nailed it.

QUESTION: Going off on that, we saw a photo you posted of Kara and Lois and Clark on what looked like a farm. So, can you tease about what we’re going to see from that?

BENOIST: I did get approved to post that photo! I asked if I could. We shot on the Smallville farm and that was really, really exciting. All of us were kind of beside ourselves to pay tribute to that show. Felt good. And when you’re there, even though it’s in Canada, it feels like pure Americana. It’s kind of weird. But yeah, there were some really, really lovely, heartwarming scenes on the Kent farm.

QUESTION: Can you tease about what we’re going to see between Kara and the Elseworld’s Superman? Have you seen him in the black costume yet?

BENOIST: Yeah, I think you can expect some really dynamo fight scenes.

Part 1 of the “Elseworlds” crossover airs Sunday, December 9 on the CW.