New ‘Elseworlds’ Poster Sees Gustin and Amell Switching Roles in The CW’s Crossover

The year is coming to a close in just a few weeks, but we still have the Arrowverse crossover event to look forward to before 2018 is all said and done. The “Elseworlds” special will unite the casts of The CW’s superhero series The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, along with some surprise cast appearances, like Tyler Hoechlin in Superman’s rarely seen black suit. But it’s not just the DC Comics flagship hero who’s changing costumes in the crossover…

As a new “Elseworlds” poster confirms, stars Stephen Amell and Grant Gustin will be swapping costumes (for original, tailor-made ones, of course; swapping sweat-stained super-suits is strictly verboten according to their contracts). So if you ever wanted to see a grizzled, scarred, and facial hair-sporting version of Barry Allen, and/or a lithe and sinewy take on Oliver Queen’s accomplished archer, this crossover is for you.

In the special, the CW’s superheroes will be taking a trip to Gotham City where they will team-up with Batwoman (Ruby Rose), who will be introduced before top-lining her own series next year. Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) will also make an appearance alongside Hoechlin. Cassandra Jean Amell has also been cast as Nora Fries, the wife of famous Bat-villain Mr. Freeze.

See how the massive cast of characters comes together when the special premieres on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Arrow on Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. and concluding on Tuesday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Supergirl.

Check out the new “Elseworlds” poster below, courtesy of The CW’s new superhero pro-publicist, Stephen Amell:

My name is Barry Allen and I am the fastest man alive. pic.twitter.com/TibqsR7mT8 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 16, 2018

