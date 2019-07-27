The ‘Emergence’ Team Remembers When ABC Saved the Day and Picked Up The Series

–

It’s time for more Emergence talk! We recently shared an interview with stars Allison Tolman, Robert Bailey Jr., and Owain Yeoman. Now it’s time to shift the spotlight to their co-stars Donald Faison, Zabryna Guevara, and co-creators Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas.

Tolman leads the new ABC series as a police chief named Jo. One night she’s called to the scene of an unusual accident and that’s where she finds a young girl, all alone with absolutely no recollection of what happened to her. When Jo agrees to take this girl home, she puts herself right in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. Guevara steps in as Abby, a good friend of Jo’s who also happens to be the doctor who examines this young girl. And then there’s Faison’s character, Alex, Jo’s ex-husband who gets swept up in the chaos right along with her.

Butters, Fazekas, and the cast have already had quite the journey with the show. Just when all hope was lost over at NBC, ABC swooped in and picked up the series. Check out the video at the top of this article to catch my conversation with Butters, Fazekas, Faison and Guevara about that pick-up process, to hear about what Faison looks for in a show after finding so much success on television, if it was easy for Guevara to slip into her Emergence role after appearing on New Amsterdam, and so much more!

Keep an eye out for ABC’s Emergence which is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 24th at 10/9c.

Zabryna Guevara, Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters, Donald Faison:

What came first for Fazekas and Butters, the character arcs or the sci-fi scenario?

Fazekas and Butters recount the pick-up experience.

With the new entertainment landscape, do they have to consider a show’s possibility on a streaming service, too?

Faison talks about what he looks for in a series before signing on.

Did Guevara’s time on New Amsterdam help her prepare for this role?

Why they chose to set the show on Long Island.

Here’s the official synopsis for Emergence: