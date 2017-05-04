Collider Jedi Council: Emilia Clarke on ‘Han Solo'; May the 4th Be with You

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is May 5, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Tiffany Smith, Mark Reilly and John Rocha. Today the council discuss:

The Last Jedi Vanity Fair photos

The Last Jedi 70MM IMAX trailer may be attached to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Emilia Clarke talks Han Solo

Filming updates from Han Solo

Mark Hamill‘s Force for Change surprise

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Finally, we have the new segment What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies, be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the TV shows, books, comics and video games.