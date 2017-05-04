Facebook Messenger

Collider Jedi Council: Emilia Clarke on ‘Han Solo'; May the 4th Be with You

by      May 4, 2017

Today is May 5, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Tiffany Smith, Mark Reilly and John Rocha. Today the council discuss:

  • Filming updates from Han Solo
  • Mark Hamill‘s Force for Change surprise
What’s the Deal With Canon?
Finally, we have the new segment What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies, be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the TV shows, books, comics and video games.
star-wars-logo

Image via LucasFilm

