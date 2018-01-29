Emily Bett Rickards Talks ‘Funny Story’, ‘Arrow’ Season 6 and Dancing with Joss Whedon

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Slamdance in Park City, Utah was writer/director Michael Gallagher’s Funny Story. Shot in just fifteen days up and down the California coast, the film is about a neglectful, womanizing TV star (Matthew Glave) who accidentally wreaks havoc on the life of his estranged daughter (Jana Winternitz) during a very significant moment in her life. While I don’t want to spoil any of the twists and turns, Emily Bett Rickards plays a very significant role in the film and her character is an absolute mess — it’s a complete 180 from who she plays on Arrow. Funny Story also stars Nikki Limo, Lily Holleman, Jessica Diggins, Pete Gardner, and Reginald VelJohnson.

Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with Emily Bett Rickards for a wide-ranging extended interview. She talked about what the film is about and who she plays, memorable moments from filming, her decision to work on a movie during her short Arrow break, how she likes to work on set, and more. In addition, she talked about what it’s been like to play one character that has been on five Arrow-verse shows, her favorite Arrow directors, why the word “crossover” makes her shudder like someone saying “Voldemort” in Harry Potter. She also plays “Get To Know Your Sundance Attendee” which includes her appreciation of tequila, favorite guilty pleasure movies, and dancing with Joss Whedon.

Emily Bett Rickards:

Her first time being at Sundance.

The decision behind wanting to work on a movie during her short Arrow break.

Describing the movie and the character she plays.

Why she personally would be a fan of the show-within-the-show.

Her memorable moments from filming, including exploring Topanga Canyon and Big Sur.

How long the shoot was in total.

Whether she prefers the Clint Eastwood vs the David Fincher method when it comes to takes.

If the schedule for TV is better than doing a movie.

Plays “Getting to Know Your Sundance Attendee” (Including her appreciation of tequila, favorite guilty pleasure movies, and dancing with Joss Whedon).

What it’s been like to play one character that has been on five Arrow-verse shows.

What people might be surprised to learn about the making of Arrow.

Where she currently is in the Arrow Season 6 shooting schedule.

How much is revealed to the actors at the start of each season about their characters?

Why the word “crossover” makes her shudder like someone saying “Voldemort” in Harry Potter, but how proud she is of this year’s storyline.

Her favorite Arrow directors.

How she uses social media, and why her rescue dog is the star of her Instagram.

Here’s the synopsis for Funny Story via the PR firm: