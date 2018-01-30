Emily Blunt Boards Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ with Dwayne Johnson

0

So let it be known, Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie is shaping up to look pretty great. Based on the popular theme park ride, it will see Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) directing a script originally from J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and reworked by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan). Dwayne Johnson has already been attached to star for awhile now, and it seems Emily Blunt will now be joining him, according to Variety.

It’s notable that this will be Blunt’s third collaboration with Disney, which also includes the musical Into the Woods, as well as the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, which also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jungle Cruise is set to go into production in May, and while I’m usually pretty skeptical about movies based on things like board games and rides, I will say that Disney has had a lot of good fortune with their ride-based franchises (well, maybe not Tomorrowland exactly …)

Jungle Cruise, the ride, takes guests on a journey through a variety of rain forest locales, from the Nile and Congo rivers to the Amazon and more. As I wrote back when the project was first announced, one presumes the film will be an action-adventure tale, which is seemingly Johnson’s preferred milieu (although he also is great as a financial advisor in Ballers!), and one Blunt it certainly no stranger to either.

Having recently visited the ride at Disney World in Orlando, I can safely say I did not remember the extraordinary amount of puns connected to Jungle Cruise, but also, I loved it. What other Disney rides would you like to see turned into movies? Haunted Mansion seems primed for it, although there are so many to choose from. Let us know in the comments!