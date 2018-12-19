Watch: Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform 22 Musicals in 12 Minutes with James Corden

0

The highest praise I can give the following skit where the talented Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform 22 musicals in 12 minutes on the Late Late Show with James Corden is that despite really disliking musicals … this is really fun. A big part of that is these are three exceptionally charming people, and I would more or less watch them do anything, again, despite really disliking musicals.

Blunt and Miranda were on the Late Late Show to promote yet another musical, Mary Poppins Returns, and the original does of course make an appearance in their lineup here. Other classics like Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Wizard of Oz are also included of course, as is a special appearance by Kermit the Frog for a rendition of “The Rainbow Connection” (Yes there are songs in The Muppet Movie, which I love, but I don’t consider it a musical).

In any case, check out this really fun and very happy video where Blunt, Miranda, and Corden trip the light fantastic through musical classics from across the ages. It will bring you Christmas cheer:

