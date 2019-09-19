Emily Dickinson Says “Dude” in the Full-Length Trailer for Apple’s ‘Dickinson’ Series

0

Apple has released a new, full-length trailer for its upcoming original half-hour comedy series Dickinson, and it’s sure to turn some heads. The show is described as a coming of age story told through the lens of famous poet Emily Dickinson, with Hailee Steinfeld filling the titular role. Set in the 19th century, the series explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of a rebellious young poet who was ahead of her time.

Creator and showrunner Alena Smith (The Affair) is clearly taking some swings here, as evidenced by the new trailer in which the famously reclusive poet says the word “dude,” gyrates at a cool teen party, and takes a carriage ride with Wiz Khalifa. I actually think this is kind of a cool idea. There have been many stuffy period dramas made about people like Dickinson, but this show aims to shake things up and get loose with the language, lingo, and mannerisms while trying to stay true to Dickinson’s real-life values and struggles. Is it Baz Luhrmann‘s Romeo + Juliet? Probably not. Will it end up being a trainwreck? Maybe! But it has genuinely piqued my curiosity.

I’ll be interested to see if Dickinson is sustainable, especially since Steinfeld is now reportedly in line to lead Marvel’s Hawkeye series for rival streaming service Disney+. She has yet to sign on, so it’s possible she sticks with Dickinson. Or it’s possible this is a one-season-and-out kind of deal and the Bumblebee actress joins the MCU.

For now, check out the curious new trailer for Dickinson. The series also stars Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe. The series debuts on Apple TV+ on November 1st, and Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.