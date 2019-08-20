Disney Bumps Emma Stone’s ‘Cruella’ from Christmas 2020 to Summer 2021

0

Disney has delayed the release of its Emma Stone movie Cruella by five months and assigned a new release date for Joe Wright‘s thriller The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams, the studio announced Tuesday.

Cruella is a live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians that follows a young Cruella de Vil, played by Stone. Emma Thompson co-stars alongside Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser, the latter of whom previously worked with director Craig Gillespie on I, Tonya. The film had been slated to open on Dec. 23, 2020, but will now hit theaters on May 28, 2021.

Disney will now release Cruella three weeks after Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and just one week after John Wick: Chapter 4, though the family-friendly film is aimed at a much younger audience than that action sequel. Cruella will arrive in theaters one week before WB’s Sesame Street movie starring Anne Hathaway, and two weeks before Universal’s Jurassic World 3 takes over theaters. Cruella takes the place of the untitled Disney live-action movie on the studio’s official release calendar.

The Woman in the Window has been bumped from Oct. 4, 2019 to May 15, 2020, where it will take on WB’s animated Scooby Doo movie and Lionsgate’s Saw reboot starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Adams plays an agoraphobic woman who lives alone in New York and begins spying on her new neighbors, only to witness a disturbing act of violence. The rest of the cast includes Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry and Wyatt Russell.

Elsewhere, Disney has dated two additional Fox films — The Empty Man and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The latter movie is a feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen. Max Harwood stars alongside Sharon Horgan, Richard E. Grant, Sarah Lancashire, Ralph Ineson, Charlotte Salt and Adeel Akhtar.

Meanwhile, The Empty Man is based on the Boom! Studios graphic novel of the same name by Cullen Bunn. David Prior wrote and directed the film, which stars James Badge Dale, Stephen Root, Virginia Kull, Marin Ireland, Owen Teague, Joel Courtney, Evan Jonigkeit and Robert Aramayo. The story follows an ex-cop who is looking into the case of a missing girl when he comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity.

Empty Man will open on Aug. 7, 2020 against Antoine Fuqua‘s sci-fi action movie Infinite starring Chris Evans and an untitled event film from Warner Bros, while Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will open on Oct. 23, 2020 against an “event comedy” — do they still make those anymore? — from Universal.