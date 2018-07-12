2018 Emmy Nominations Led By ‘Game of Thrones'; ‘Atlanta’, ‘Barry’ Score Big

0

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Nominations have arrived! And they are, well, somewhat expected. Game of Thrones leads the pack with 22 total nominations, but that’s a bit misleading as a show this huge obviously scored a ton of technical nominations. It picked up a nomination for Best Drama Series as well as acting nods for Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and multiple episodes scored directing and writing nominations. Westworld and Saturday Night Live followed with 21 nominations a piece, with Westworld scoring three acting nominations for Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, and Evan Rachel Wood. And hey, The Americans—one of the best TV shows ever made—got some love for its final season!

On the comedy side of things, Bill Hader‘s phenomenal HBO series Barry scored a number of noms, including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor (Hader), and Best Supporting Actor (Henry Winkler). Hader himself also picked up nominations for writing and directing. And Atlanta unexpectedly was a major player, landing acting nods for Donald Glover, Zazie Beets, and Brian Tyree Henry as well as writing and directing nominations for multiple episodes.

As for what was left out, the most egregious snub is Twin Peaks: The Return. It’s a monumental achievement, and yet only picked up nominations for directing and cinematography. No nod for Best Limited Series, no acting nod for Kyle MacLachlan. There’s no justice in this world. The Good Place, one of TV’s best series, only picked up a nod for Ted Danson, and while Late Night with Seth Meyers picked up a deserving writing nom, it was left out of the Best Variety Talk Series category in favor of mediocre fare like The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Check out nominations for the major categories below. As a reminder, the ceremony will air live on NBC on September 17th, with Michael Che and Colin Jost hosting.