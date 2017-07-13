Emmy Nominations: The Biggest Snubs, Surprises, and Snooze-Worthy Picks

0

Once again, what’s most surprising about the 2017 Emmy nominations is how unsurprising they really are — in both good and bad ways. In a Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey-less world (due to its schedule, Game of Thrones is ineligible for the Emmys this year), the drama field was wide-open for some new blood, and we got it. There was even some light inspiration among the comedy nominations, though not nearly as much as there should have been. As for limited series, well, it wasn’t hard to guess who would get the nods there (almost all of which aligned with my Wish List).

My thoughts on the nominations are below, but let us know in the comments what inclusions or omissions made you happy, sad, angry, etc.