Emmy Winners 2017: Live Updated List

The 2017 Emmy Awards have arrived, and with them, another year of worthy (for the most part) nominees from the very best of Peak TV. The Emmys have always been one of the more difficult awards shows to predict (though TV Editor Allison Keene gave it a shot), and this year is unlikely to be different, especially with so many new shows represented. While series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, and Atlanta seem to have a fair bit of momentum going into the awards this year, series like This Is Us, Feud, and perennial winner Veep are sure to make their mark.

Without further ado, the full list of winners are below, highlighted in red, and we will continue to update them live throughout the night. (Of Note: Some of the awards were already given out during the Creative Arts Emmys, including the Outstanding Guest Actor nods):

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

William H Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

Lily Tomiln, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent (Amazon)

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Genius (NatGeo)

The Night Of (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock (PBS)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor, Fargo (HBO)

Geoffery Rush, Genius (NatGeo)

John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)

Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette and Joan (FX)

Stanley Tucci, FEUD: Bette and Joan (FX)

Bill Camp, The Night Of (HBO)

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, American Crime (ABC)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Judy Davis, FEUD: Bette and Joan (FX)

Jackie Hoffman, FEUD: Bette and Joan (FX)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)