Emmy Winners 2018: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Versace’ Lead the Pack

The 2018 Emmy Awards are here! In this Peak TV era, even an uninspired year of nominees still means that there are plenty of great shows and performances and creators being honored. Excellent series like Atlanta, Barry, The Americans, The Crown, and more boast a host of nominations, although there are enough snubs (Counterpart! The Terror! Outlander! to name only a few) to make one wish for a few substitutions elsewhere.

Michael Che and Colin Jost will host this year’s ceremony, which will hopefully deliver some solid winners, including what could be history if Sandra Oh wins for Killing Eve as the first Asian American actress to do so for a lead role (Update: It was not to be, Claire Foy won instead for The Crown).

So without further ado, the full list of nominees are below, with the winners highlighted in red. (Of Note: Some of the awards were already given out during the Creative Arts Emmys, including the Outstanding Guest Actor nods):

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

William H. Macy – Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Ms. Maisel

Allison Janney – Mom

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beets – Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Megan Mullally – Will & Grace

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy – The Crown

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Ed Harris – Westworld

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Matt Smith – The Crown

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Limited Series

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace – American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons – “USS Callister” Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Laura Dern – The Tale

Michelle Dockery – Godless

Edie Falco – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King – Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels – Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar

John Leguizamo - Waco

Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever – Godless

Letitia Wright – “Black Museum,“ Black Mirror

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta – “Alligator Man”

Stefani Robinson – Atlanta – “Barbershop”

Liz Sarnoff – Barry – “Chapter Seven – Louder, Faster, Keep Going”

Bill Hader and Alec Berg – Barry – “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Alec Berg – Silicon Valley – “Fifty-One Percent”

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta – “FUBU”

Hiro Murai – Atlanta – “Teddy Perkins”

Bill Hader – Barry – “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Jesse Peretz – GLOW – “Pilot”

Mike Judge – Silicon Valley – “Initial Coin Offering”

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff and Dan Weiss – Game of Thrones – “The Dragon and the Wolf”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Killing Eve – “Nice Face”

The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things – “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – The Americans – “Start”

Peter Morgan – The Crown – “Mystery Men”

Bruce Miller – The Handmaid’s Tale – “June”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Alan Taylor – Game of Thrones – “Beyond the Wall”

Jeremy Podeswa – Game of Thrones – “The Dragon and the Wolf”

Jason Bateman – Ozark – “The Toll”

Daniel Sackheim – Ozark – “Tonight We Improvise”

The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things – “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Stephen Daldry – The Crown – “Paterfamilias”

Kari Skogland – The Handmaid’s Tale – “After”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

David Lynch – Twin Peaks: The Return

Scott Frank – Godless

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski – Jesus Christ Superstar

Barry Levinson – Paterno

Edward Berge – Patrick Melrose

Ryan Murphy – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Craig Zisk – The Looming Tower