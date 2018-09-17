Emmy Winners 2018: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Versace’ Lead the Pack

The 2018 Emmy Awards are here! In this Peak TV era, even an uninspired year of nominees still means that there are plenty of great shows and performances and creators being honored. Excellent series like Atlanta, Barry, The Americans, The Crown, and more boast a host of nominations, although there are enough snubs (Counterpart! The Terror! Outlander! to name only a few) to make one wish for a few substitutions elsewhere.
Michael Che and Colin Jost will host this year’s ceremony, which will hopefully deliver some solid winners, including what could be history if Sandra Oh wins for Killing Eve as the first Asian American actress to do so for a lead role (Update: It was not to be, Claire Foy won instead for The Crown).
So without further ado, the full list of nominees are below, with the winners highlighted in red. (Of Note: Some of the awards were already given out during the Creative Arts Emmys, including the Outstanding Guest Actor nods):
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
black-ish (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
William H. Macy – Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Ms. Maisel
Allison Janney – Mom
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beets – Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Megan Mullally – Will & Grace
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy – The Crown
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Ed Harris – Westworld
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Matt Smith – The Crown
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Limited Series
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace – American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons – “USS Callister” Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Laura Dern – The Tale
Michelle Dockery – Godless
Edie Falco – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King – Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels – Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo - Waco
Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever – Godless
Letitia Wright – “Black Museum,“ Black Mirror
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta – “Alligator Man”
Stefani Robinson – Atlanta – “Barbershop”
Liz Sarnoff – Barry – “Chapter Seven – Louder, Faster, Keep Going”
Bill Hader and Alec Berg – Barry – “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Alec Berg – Silicon Valley – “Fifty-One Percent”
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta – “FUBU”
Hiro Murai – Atlanta – “Teddy Perkins”
Bill Hader – Barry – “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Jesse Peretz – GLOW – “Pilot”
Mike Judge – Silicon Valley – “Initial Coin Offering”
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
David Benioff and Dan Weiss – Game of Thrones – “The Dragon and the Wolf”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Killing Eve – “Nice Face”
The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things – “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – The Americans – “Start”
Peter Morgan – The Crown – “Mystery Men”
Bruce Miller – The Handmaid’s Tale – “June”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Alan Taylor – Game of Thrones – “Beyond the Wall”
Jeremy Podeswa – Game of Thrones – “The Dragon and the Wolf”
Jason Bateman – Ozark – “The Toll”
Daniel Sackheim – Ozark – “Tonight We Improvise”
The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things – “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Stephen Daldry – The Crown – “Paterfamilias”
Kari Skogland – The Handmaid’s Tale – “After”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
David Lynch – Twin Peaks: The Return
Scott Frank – Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski – Jesus Christ Superstar
Barry Levinson – Paterno
Edward Berge – Patrick Melrose
Ryan Murphy – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Craig Zisk – The Looming Tower