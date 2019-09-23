Emmy Winners 2019: Full List (Live Updated)

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived. The big show kicks off at 8pm ET/5pm PT on FOX, and we’ll be live-updating this article throughout the night with all the major winners as the show progresses.
Heading into the ceremony, the final season of Game of Thrones leads the pack with a whopping 32 nominations, breaking a long standing record set by NYPD Blue for the most nominations for a single season. HBO—which, it should be noted, has the most voters in the TV Academy which in turn feeds into their dominance—shined bright even beyond Thrones. After losing out on total noms to Netflix last year, HBO was back on top with 137 total nominations this year. The excellent, critically acclaimed Barry collected 17 total Emmy nominations, including acting nominations for Bill Hader, Henry Winkler,Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Stephen Root. Hader is also nominated this year for writing and directing the tour-de-force episode “ronny/lily” (read my lengthy chat with Hader on bringing that episode to life here).
Outside of the Home Box Office, the acclaimed PopTV series Schitt’s Creek finally picked up deserving nominations for Best Comedy Series and Actor and Actress for Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, while The Good Place also picked up its first-ever Best Comedy Series nomination. And Fleabag Season 2—one of the best pieces of storytelling in 2019, across any medium—scored a number of nominations including Best Actress in a Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The full list of major Emmy winners are listed below and will be live-updated as the ceremony airs live on FOX. And click here to check out Vinnie’s predictions for what will win, and what deserves to win.
Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Veep (HBO)
Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) – WINNER
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
My Dinner With Herve (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) – WINNER
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry) – WINNER
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – WINNER
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Supporting Actress in Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – WINNER
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry – “ronny/lily” – Bill Hader and Alec Berg
Fleabag – “Episode 1” – Phoebe Waller-Bridge – WINNER
Pen15 – “Anna Ishii-Peters” – Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
Russian Doll – “Nothing in This World Is Easy” – Teleplay by and Story by Leslye Headland, Story by Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Russian Doll – “A Warm Body” – Allison Silverman
The Good Place – “Janet(s)” – Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
Veep – “Veep” – David Mandel
Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry – “The Audition” – Alec Berg
Barry – “ronny/lily” – Bill Hader
Fleabag – “Episode 1” – Harry Bradbeer – WINNER
The Big Bang Theory – “Stockholm Syndrome” – Mark Cendrowski
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “All Alone” – Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “We’re Going to the Catskills!” – Daniel Palladino
Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul – “Winner” – Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz
Bodyguard – “Episode 1” – Jed Mercurio
Game of Thrones – “The Iron Throne” – David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
Killing Eve – “Nice and Neat” – Emerald Fennell
Succession – “Nobody Is Ever Missing” – Jesse Armstrong
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Holly” – Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder
Directing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones – “The Last of the Starks” – David Nutter
Game of Thrones – “The Long Night” – Miguel Sapochnik
Game of Thrones – “The Iron Throne” – David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
Killing Eve – “Desperate Times” – Lisa Bruhlmann
Ozark – “Reparations” – Jason Bateman
Succession – “Celebration” – Adam McKay
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Holly” – Daina Reid
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
A Very English Scandal – Stephen Frears
Chernobyl – Johan Renck – WINNER
Escape at Dannemora – Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon – Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon – Thomas Kail
When They See Us – Ava DuVernay
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
A Very English Scandal – Russell T. Davies
Chernobyl – Craig Mazin – WINNER
Escape at Dannemora – “Episode 6” – Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl
Escape at Dannemora – “Episode 7” – Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin
Fosse/Verdon – “Providence” – Steven Levenson, Joel Fields
When They See Us – “Part Four” – Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury
Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Who Is America? (Showtime)
Animated Program
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers (FOX)
Bojack Horseman (Netflix)
Come Along with Me (Adventure Time) (Cartoon Network)
The Simpsons (FOX)