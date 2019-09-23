Emmy Winners 2019: Full List (Live Updated)

0

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived. The big show kicks off at 8pm ET/5pm PT on FOX, and we’ll be live-updating this article throughout the night with all the major winners as the show progresses.

Heading into the ceremony, the final season of Game of Thrones leads the pack with a whopping 32 nominations, breaking a long standing record set by NYPD Blue for the most nominations for a single season. HBO—which, it should be noted, has the most voters in the TV Academy which in turn feeds into their dominance—shined bright even beyond Thrones. After losing out on total noms to Netflix last year, HBO was back on top with 137 total nominations this year. The excellent, critically acclaimed Barry collected 17 total Emmy nominations, including acting nominations for Bill Hader, Henry Winkler,Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Stephen Root. Hader is also nominated this year for writing and directing the tour-de-force episode “ronny/lily” (read my lengthy chat with Hader on bringing that episode to life here).

Outside of the Home Box Office, the acclaimed PopTV series Schitt’s Creek finally picked up deserving nominations for Best Comedy Series and Actor and Actress for Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, while The Good Place also picked up its first-ever Best Comedy Series nomination. And Fleabag Season 2—one of the best pieces of storytelling in 2019, across any medium—scored a number of nominations including Best Actress in a Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The full list of major Emmy winners are listed below and will be live-updated as the ceremony airs live on FOX. And click here to check out Vinnie’s predictions for what will win, and what deserves to win.

Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) – WINNER

Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

My Dinner With Herve (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) – WINNER

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry) – WINNER

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – WINNER

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress in Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – WINNER

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry – “ronny/lily” – Bill Hader and Alec Berg

Fleabag – “Episode 1” – Phoebe Waller-Bridge – WINNER

Pen15 – “Anna Ishii-Peters” – Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle

Russian Doll – “Nothing in This World Is Easy” – Teleplay by and Story by Leslye Headland, Story by Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler

Russian Doll – “A Warm Body” – Allison Silverman

The Good Place – “Janet(s)” – Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan

Veep – “Veep” – David Mandel

Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry – “The Audition” – Alec Berg

Barry – “ronny/lily” – Bill Hader

Fleabag – “Episode 1” – Harry Bradbeer – WINNER

The Big Bang Theory – “Stockholm Syndrome” – Mark Cendrowski

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “All Alone” – Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “We’re Going to the Catskills!” – Daniel Palladino

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul – “Winner” – Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz

Bodyguard – “Episode 1” – Jed Mercurio

Game of Thrones – “The Iron Throne” – David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Killing Eve – “Nice and Neat” – Emerald Fennell

Succession – “Nobody Is Ever Missing” – Jesse Armstrong

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Holly” – Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder

Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones – “The Last of the Starks” – David Nutter

Game of Thrones – “The Long Night” – Miguel Sapochnik

Game of Thrones – “The Iron Throne” – David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Killing Eve – “Desperate Times” – Lisa Bruhlmann

Ozark – “Reparations” – Jason Bateman

Succession – “Celebration” – Adam McKay

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Holly” – Daina Reid

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal – Stephen Frears

Chernobyl – Johan Renck – WINNER

Escape at Dannemora – Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon – Jessica Yu

Fosse/Verdon – Thomas Kail

When They See Us – Ava DuVernay

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal – Russell T. Davies

Chernobyl – Craig Mazin – WINNER

Escape at Dannemora – “Episode 6” – Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl

Escape at Dannemora – “Episode 7” – Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin

Fosse/Verdon – “Providence” – Steven Levenson, Joel Fields

When They See Us – “Part Four” – Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury

Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Who Is America? (Showtime)

Animated Program

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Come Along with Me (Adventure Time) (Cartoon Network)

The Simpsons (FOX)