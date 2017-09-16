This Week in Animation: 2017 Emmy Award Winners Announced for Animation

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

It was a busy week this week, but that’s to be expected as animated TV series return or debut this fall and as the end of the year prepares for some big name animated features. On the TV side of things, the 2017 Emmy Awards have already been handed out for animation, so you can check that out below; be sure to return for the rundown of the rest of the award-winners! Go behind the scenes with Disney XD’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and sneak a peek at the network’s DuckTales premiere in new clips. Then, get a glimpse of new animated series Tales from the Tour Bus, Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters, and The Jellies! by checking out their trailers.

On the movie side, The LEGO Ninjago Movie cast makes their introductions and A Silent Voice advance tickets go on sale. Rooster Teeth’s RWBY will have its Volume 5 premiere this October, but Fathom Events is rolling out a theatrical premiere two days early! The Biblical story The Ark and the Aardvark announces its cast, and animation festivals around the world prepare for world premieres and top-tier talent.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!