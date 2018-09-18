The Best and Worst Moments of the 2018 Emmy Awards

0

Now that the 2018 Emmy Awards have come and gone, it’s time to take stock of the best and worst of the night, from the overall telecast down to one very surprising proposal. Early ratings are not looking great for the ceremony, and it never proved why it was worth watching if it wasn’t your job to do so. Despite a few key exceptions, a largely uninspired nominations list begat largely uninspiring winners, and a lack of energy from hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che — alongside some truly cringe-worthy sketches — only made things drag out further.

And yet, there are always a few bright spots that are worth discussing, as well as very noteworthy snubs. The biggest upset might have been Game of Thrones winning Best Drama over The Americans, but other than the generally intriguing fact that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel nearly ran the table in the comedy categories, there weren’t many surprises. And despite that Amazon series’ huge number of wins, HBO and Netflix ultimately tied for the most Emmy wins this year, perhaps acting as a herald that HBO’s days of Emmy dominance are waning somewhat in the streaming era. Or perhaps not!

There is a lot to unpack from the broadcast, so let’s keep it simple — below are some of the best and worst moments from the 2018 Emmys, and one or two in between; you can go here for the full list of winners: