Emmys 2019: The 6 Biggest Snubs and Surprises You Probably Missed

The 2019 Emmy nominations have finally landed in our laps and whew, there’s a lot to process. Among the leaders are HBO’s Game of Thrones and Chernobyl standing out in categories including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Barry, another beloved HBO show, stood out in the comedy categories with series stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler earning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominations, respectively.

In an era filled to the brim with top-notch television and standout performances aplenty, it was inevitable that many of our favorite shows and actors would get overlooked when it came time to make the nominations for the 2020 Emmys. While shows like NBC’s The Good Place were nominated, one big snub many noticed was series star D’Arcy Carden. Meanwhile, Netflix’s When They See Us proved to be a big surprise, nabbing lots of nominations across a number of categories.

Andrew Scott’s Hot Priest Gets Overlooked

Andrew Scott played a character on Fleabag season 2 officially referred to as “The Priest” but affectionately referred to as “Hot Priest” by fans of the show. Scott was a perfect addition to the Fleabag cast as a relaxed, foul-mouthed man of the cloth who really loved God and want to share those feelings (among many others) with the unnamed protagonist fan refer to as “Fleabag”, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. While Waller-Bridge and her Fleabag costars Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman all earned Emmy nominations for their season 2 performances, Scott was left out in the cold. Not handing Scott a nomination for his sensitive, charming, at times raucous and others achingly vulnerable performance is a serious oversight, especially on a show where literally every character, including Scott, was given plenty of screentime to shine.

Eugene Levy’s Nomination For ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Schitt’s Creek has had a noticeable spike in popularity in the last year or so, with its fanbase growing as new seasons have dropped onto Netflix. Because of this, viewers have been introduced to the truly brilliant performances from each of the Schitt’s Creek cast, led by veteran comedic actor Eugene Levy. As the beleaguered Johnny Rose, a former one-percenter whose fall from grace includes ending up in a town he bought on a whim years ago, Levy shines. He’s frequently the straight man when sharing scenes with co-stars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, or Dan Levy (yes, Levy’s actual son) but he does it so well, expressing Johnny’s frustration, ineptitude, selfishness, or any other potentially negative quality with such charm and ease it somehow endears you to him even more. Levy’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series is a good one, recognizing his efforts in season 4 and 5 but all the seasons which came before them.

Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Gamble Pays Off

Netflix took a gamble with the “Choose Your Own Adventure”-style television movie Bandersnatch, brought to you by the grim sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror. It paid off, with Bandersnatch earning an Emmy nomination in Outstanding Television Movie. Telling the story of Stefan (Dunkirk‘s Fionn Whitehead), a young video game programmer looking to adapt an unadaptable book about free will into a bestselling gaming experience, Bandersnatch allowed viewers to choose how Stefan’s story progressed. The interactive experience was unlike anything offered to viewers over the course of this Emmys year, so it’s both a surprise and not a surprise at all Bandersnatch got the right folks’ attention.

Chuck Lorre’s Biggest Comedy Takes A Hit

Showrunner Chuck Lorre has often had success with his shows in the past but this year’s Emmys have ignored him in one noticeable way. The big Lorre snub this year goes to The Big Bang Theory, which ended its run this spring with 12 seasons under its belt. Despite drawing in millions of viewers every week and dominating the ratings consistently, the series couldn’t quite stand out in the way other comedies could.

Three A-Listers Can’t Seem To Break Out

Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Emma Stone all made their way to streaming during this Emmys nomination year with an attempt to transition into hearty television fare. Roberts starred in Amazon’s Homecoming, adapted from the podcast of the same name and co-starring Stephan James and Bobby Cannavale. Meanwhile, Clooney appeared in Hulu’s Catch-22, adapted from the Joseph Heller novel of the same name and Stone starred alongside Jonah Hill in Cary Joji Fukunaga‘s Netflix series Maniac. Despite each respective actor bringing their respective A-game to their roles and warm critical reception for each of their series, they were all left out in the cold — an atypical occurrence when Roberts, Clooney, or Stone enter into an award show conversation.

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani earned the nomination for his performance in the premiere episode of CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone reboot. In the episode, Nanjiani plays a stand-up comedian who soon discovers all of his jokes have a horrible way of coming true. Nanjiani is poised to make history in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category as the first Pakistani-American actor nominated in a category which has been active since the 1970s.