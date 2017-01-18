‘The Emoji Movie’ Has Turned Patrick Stewart into a Poop

0

Sir Patrick Stewart has played some amazing and iconic roles throughout his career, but his part in Sony’s upcoming animated movie is literally shit. Sony Pictures Animation, the same studio that took the silly-sounding concept for The Angry Birds Movie and turned it into a film grossing nearly $350 million worldwide, brings everyone’s favorite text-based avatars to life in The Emoji Movie. And, yes, Stewart will star as the poop emoji; no word on whether it will include flies or not.

We’ve previously only seen the first trailer for the film, but thanks to a presentation by the animation studio today, we now have a better idea of the cast, their characters, and just how they’ll look in the finished film. T.J. Miller stars as Gene, an unfiltered and energetic emoji, while Maya Rudolph sparkles as Smiler, with Steven Wright, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake T. Austin, James Corden, and Ilana Glazer. Look for the animated movie on August 4th!

Here’s a look at the rundown of Sony’s live-tweet presentation for The Emoji Movie:

.@NotTJMiller plays Gene, an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions! #EmojiMovie pic.twitter.com/PknRFPI46j — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

He ain’t no ! So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/JTeEhP08qI — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

Up next: @MayaRudolph will dazzle you with her picture perfect smile as Smiler in #EmojiMovie! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/pDsfiHSyu0 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

Here’s the official synopsis for The Emoji Movie:

The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression – except for Gene (T.J. Miller), an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 (James Corden) and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer). Together, they embark on an epic “app-venture” through the apps on the phone, each its own wild and fun world, to find the Code that will fix Gene. But when a greater danger threatens the phone, the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends who must save their world before it’s deleted forever. Directed by Tony Leondis. Written by Tony Leondis & Eric Siegel and Mike White. Produced by Michelle Raimo Kouyate.

And here are just a few of the emoji characters in poster form:



