‘The Emoji Movie’: First Trailer Reveals the Hidden World within Your Smartphone

0

The first trailer for Sony Pictures Animation’s The Emoji Movie is now available. The film follows an emoji who’s supposed to be “Meh”, but has more than one emotion. When he fails to deliver his proper face when summoned by his user, he’s sent to a world of discarded emojis and must fight his way to change the system.

While I appreciate the creativity that’s required to make a movie based around emojis, this trailer doesn’t make the film looks particularly fun or enjoyable. It seems like someone saw The LEGO Movie, saw that emojis were popular, and wanted to make a quick buck. There’s nothing daring or clever about this film, but there are vomit jokes and poop jokes, so I guess that’s supposed to appeal to little kids who like smartphone emojis.

Directed by Tony Leondis from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Siegel, along with Mike White, The Emoji Movie stars T.J. Miller as an unfiltered and energetic emoji named Gene, with Maya Rudolph as Smiler, James Corden as Hi-5, Ilana Glazer as the code-breaking emoji Jailbreak, Sofia Vergara as Flamenco Dancer, Steven Wright as Gene’s Dad Mel Meh, Jennifer Coolidge as Gene’s Mom Mary Meh, Jake T. Austin as Alex, and Patrick Stewart as Poop, of course. The Emoji Movie opens July 28th.

Check out the first trailer for The Emoji Movie below, courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Emoji Movie: