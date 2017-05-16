‘The Emoji Movie’: First Trailer Reveals the Hidden World within Your Smartphone

The first trailer for Sony Pictures Animation’s The Emoji Movie is now available. The film follows an emoji who’s supposed to be “Meh”, but has more than one emotion. When he fails to deliver his proper face when summoned by his user, he’s sent to a world of discarded emojis and must fight his way to change the system.
While I appreciate the creativity that’s required to make a movie based around emojis, this trailer doesn’t make the film looks particularly fun or enjoyable. It seems like someone saw The LEGO Movie, saw that emojis were popular, and wanted to make a quick buck. There’s nothing daring or clever about this film, but there are vomit jokes and poop jokes, so I guess that’s supposed to appeal to little kids who like smartphone emojis.
Directed by Tony Leondis from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Siegel, along with Mike White, The Emoji Movie stars T.J. Miller as an unfiltered and energetic emoji named Gene, with Maya Rudolph as Smiler, James Corden as Hi-5, Ilana Glazer as the code-breaking emoji Jailbreak, Sofia Vergara as Flamenco Dancer, Steven Wright as Gene’s Dad Mel Meh, Jennifer Coolidge as Gene’s Mom Mary Meh, Jake T. Austin as Alex, and Patrick Stewart as Poop, of course. The Emoji Movie opens July 28th.
Check out the first trailer for The Emoji Movie below, courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation:
Here’s the official synopsis for The Emoji Movie:
The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression – except for Gene (T.J. Miller), an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 (James Corden) and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer). Together, they embark on an epic “app-venture” through the apps on the phone, each its own wild and fun world, to find the Code that will fix Gene. But when a greater danger threatens the phone, the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends who must save their world before it’s deleted forever. Directed by Tony Leondis. Written by Tony Leondis & Eric Siegel and Mike White. Produced by Michelle Raimo Kouyate.