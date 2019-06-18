Universal’s Endless Summer Resort: 10 Things to Know About Universal Orlando’s First Value Hotel

0

Those who have been to Universal Orlando Resort are no doubt aware of the various resort-style hotels that offer a bounty of benefits to guests, but Universal’s Endless Summer Resort feels like a game-changer. Billed as Universal Orlando’s first value hotel, rates start as low as a whopping $73 a night for a 7-night stay, and that includes amenities you’ll find at Universal’s other hotels like early park admission and free transportation to and from Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk.

Endless Summer Resort is actually two separate sister hotels. The first, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites opens on June 27, 2019, and during a media preview event I recently got a chance to tour the new hotel and interview some of the folks who made this hotel become a reality. The second phase of the resort, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, is due to open in March 2020 and is currently under construction.

Surfside Inn and Suites looks pretty spectacular, and at that price point is a straight-up steal—especially given the amenities offered. Here’s what you need to know:

Surfside Inn and Suites offers only two different types of hotel rooms: a dual queen bedroom, and a two-bedroom suite. The two-bedroom suite is a first of its kind at Universal Orlando Resort and can sleep up to six, allowing parental privacy with a separate bedroom.

The two-bedroom suite includes a kitchenette area, a picnic table, and a bathroom with separate bath and vanity areas, offering ease of comfort and privacy for the duration of your stay.

The theme of Surfside Inn and Suites is that of a spacious beach retreat, with colors that drive home the feeling of a sun-soaked resort. The lobby is adorned with wave-like features, including seating that looks like beach pebbles.

The hotel features a giant swimming pool in the shape of a surfboard, with 650 lawnchairs surrounding the pool.

In keeping with the value nature of the hotel, every single item on the menu is under $10, which ranges from breakfast pizza to paninis to a Pipeline Burger, the latter of which is topped with bacon jam, caramelized onion, and provolone.

There is no lobby bar. Instead, the bar area is located near the pool, with a separate seating area that can be used in the event of inclement weather, essentially doubling as both a pool bar and a lobby bar.

The bar offers seven different frozen drinks and seven different rocks drinks, all of which are under $10. The bar also includes USB, USB-C, and traditional power outlets so you can keep your devices charged.

The hotel also includes a food hall, which offers a variety of different menu options, including grab-and-go if you’re in a hurry. The food hall features plenty of seating for a nice sitdown meal without the steep price tag.

Guests who stay at Endless Summer will receive other exclusive Universal Orlando Resort benefits including early park admission to the theme parks,, complimentary resort-wide transportation, and charging privileges with their room key.

Shuttle rides to and from the parks take under 10 minutes, and wait times for the continuous shuttle rides will result in a maximum wait time of just 10-15 minutes.

I know, I know—this sounds like an ad. It’s not. In collaboration with Loews Hotels, Universal Orlando Resort has consistently shown a knack for creating unique, relatively affordable themed hotels like Sapphire Falls Resort, Aventura Hotel, and my personal favorite Cabana Bay Beach Resort. But Endless Summer Resort really does feel like a major addition to the entire Orlando tourism industry, offering insanely affordable resort-style lodging that ties directly into the increasing interest in Universal Orlando’s theme park attractions.

Between the addition of the water theme park Volcano Bay in 2017 and the newest Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure (which is amazing), not to mention plenty more rumored on the horizon, Universal Orlando Resort is only getting more popular. Those guests need somewhere to stay, and Endless Summer Resort adds an insanely affordable option. Even if guests are planning to split their time between Universal and Disney while staying in Orlando, Endless Summer may end up being the most affordable option without sacrificing that vacation, highly themed resort experience.