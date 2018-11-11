Ennio Morricone Denies Calling Quentin Tarantino a “Cretin” Who Makes “Trash”

0

It’s the weekend, and weekends are for petty drama between Hollywood power players. Today’s installment: In a recent interview with Playboy Germany, legendary composer Ennio Morricone was quoted as saying Quentin Tarantino—who Morricone collaborated with on The Hateful Eight, earning him his first Academy Award win—is a “cretin” who makes “trash” films. Despite the objective truth that we should all be using the word “cretin” more, Morricone is now claiming he didn’t even participate in the Playboy Germany interview in the first place.

“I have never expressed any negative statements about the Academy, Quentin, or his films — and certainly do not consider his films garbage,” the composer said in a statement.

The 90-year-old Morricone has been composing scores since the 60’s, his IMDB page doubling for a list of some of the most iconic films of all time; The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Once Upon a Time in the West, The Untouchables, Days of Heaven, the list goes on. Though he had been nominated five times prior and received an honorary award in 2007, Morricone’s first Oscar didn’t come until 2015 for his work on Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

Which is why it was kind of strange for Morricone to suddenly be saying things like this: “He just steals from others and puts it together again. There is nothing original about that. And he is not a director either.”

So what’s the deal? Translation error? Lapse in memory? Morricone, at 90-years-old, not giving a single solitary fuck about blatantly lying in public? Hard to say! Peruse the composer’s full statement below and decide for yourself.