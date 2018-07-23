‘Deadpool 2’ Director David Leitch in Talks to Helm ‘Enter the Dragon’ Remake

0

45 years ago this month, the world lost a screen legend when Bruce Lee passed away. Next month, we can celebrate his filmography and the 45th anniversary of Enter the Dragon, which opened just a few weeks after his death in the U.S. Director Robert Clouse and screenwriter Michael Allin‘s action movie classic put a sort of spy spin on the martial arts aesthetic by placing Lee’s character, recruited by a law enforcement agency, at the center of an elite fighting tournament arranged by a reclusive drug lord. It’s got fantastic action, solid character work, and a focused story that’s often been imitated but rarely if ever matched thanks to Lee’s charisma and style.

But as Deadline reports, it looks like Enter the Dragon will be going another round. David Leitch, director of Fox’s recent Marvel movie Deadpool 2, is in talks to direct the remake for Warner Bros. No other details are available at the moment though the studio is now reportedly searching for a writer; casting hasn’t remotely been discussed but feel free to speculate. There’s plenty of time for this Enter the Dragon remake to cook, not just because it’s been in development for a while, but because Leitch has a couple of projects on his plate already.

If you only know Leitch from his work on Deadpool 2, go back and check out his (uncredited) directorial work on John Wick and Atomic Blonde, not to mention his 20+ years as a stunt performer. Leitch’s next directorial effort will be Universal’s Fast and Furious spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in their respective title roles; that film is scheduled to come out in just about a year with a July 26, 2019 release date. After that, Leitch is also attached to direct the Ubisoft movie adaptation of The Division.

