Eoin Macken on Memorable Moments from Filming ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’

No matter what you think of the Resident Evil movies, you’ve got to give everyone involved credit for managing to make six films and going out on their own terms. While you might not realize it, the Resident Evil films are the most successful video game movie franchise of all time making nearly 1 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Not bad for a movie no one wanted back in 2002.

With final installment, fittingly titled Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with writer-director Paul W. S. Anderson for an exclusive video interview. He talked about what is it about the Resident Evil franchise that has allowed them to make six films, how much does he look at what fans are saying for inspiration, why he shot in 2D but filmed used his 3D crew, the status of fans ever seeing the extended cut of Event Horizon, the success of the Death Race franchise, and more.

If you haven’t seen the Resident Evil: The Final Chapter trailers, the new film returns to the source of the trouble as Alice (Jovovich) finds herself traveling to the Hive in Raccoon City. There, she and her toughened group of survivors take on the well-armed forces of the Umbrella Corporation while being surrounded by monstrous enemies on all sides. Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, the film also stars Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Rola, Lee Joon-Gi, with William Levy, and Iain Glen.

