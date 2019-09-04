EPCOT’s Upcoming Transformation Revealed in Images of New Rides and Attractions

0

There was a lot of information and updates about Disney theme parks around the world, given out at the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2019, but one of the most extensive was the transformation of Epcot at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. While it’s said that it will stay true to its original vision, it will also be bringing exciting new offerings to four unique neighborhoods – World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature and World Discovery – that each celebrate what makes Epcot so special.

With a growing film presence throughout its parks, Epcot will see Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar and Marvel all represented with new rides and experiences. In World Showcase, the first attraction inspired by Mary Poppins will be a replica of Cherry Tree Lane, the iconic street that’s home to the Banks family, found in the United Kingdom pavilion. The France pavilion will house Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a favorite at Disneyland Paris, where guests get to explore Gusteau’s restaurant from the perspective of the rodents, along with an all-new Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along.

In World Nature, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will be a lush exploration trail where guests can interact and play with magical, living water. While in World Discovery, guests will board a thrilling, family-friendly roller coaster called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, that will feature the first reverse launch into space, as it rotates to focus on all of the action.

Also included in the transformation is a new, epic nighttime spectacular, called HarmonioUS, that will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people all over the world, new restaurants (La Crêperie de Paris and Space 220, which will include daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up), new films (Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360, Wondrous China and Awesome Planet), and the new interactive metropolis known as PLAY! pavilion.