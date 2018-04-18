First Poster and Images for ‘The Equalizer 2’ Put Denzel Washington Front and Center

0

It’s been quiet for a minute but The Equalizer 2 just came out of nowhere to drop the action film’s first images and poster. Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, a retired agent turned hired gun, and director Antoine Fuqua is back at the helm as well. This marks the first time either filmmaker has done a sequel (The Sequelizer?) but since the first film pulled in nearly $200 million, it’s little surprise that they’re up for a repeat.

Little is known about the plot of this sequel. Tomorrow’s first trailer should remedy that. In the meantime, enjoy these first images and poster from The Equalizer 2, which show off Denzel and his arsenal along with co-star Melissa Leo and Fuqua himself. Also starring Bill Pullman, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Scarfe, we’re expecting to see The Equalizer 2 on July 20th.

Check out the first images and poster from The Equalizer 2 below (via Fandango):

As a refresher, here’s how Washington originally came on board, according to producer Todd Black:

It helps when you know him really well and you tell him at a nice expensive lunch that this could be his franchise. He’s always wanted to do a franchise, and he liked the Bourne movies, the earlier ones. I’ve had a friendship with him for 27 years and we’ve talked about him doing a franchise character, so when my partners and I got the rights to Equalizer, we were like, “Let’s get Denzel to finally do one. This could be the one.” It was never made as a movie and a lot of people didn’t know it was a TV show … but you’ve probably heard the title. He liked the title and I said to him, “Let us write it for you and if you like the script, great; if you don’t, we’ll go get another actor.” So he signed up for that and it worked.

