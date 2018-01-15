All 331 Episodes of ‘ER’ Are Now Streaming on Hulu

0

The TCA’s—or Television Critics Association—have been happening over the last week, which is why you’ve seen so much news about upcoming TV shows. But during the Hulu panel yesterday, the streaming service not only broke news about The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 and a new TV series adaptation of Catch-22 from George Clooney, but they also revealed a major content deal. As of right now, at this very moment, all 331 episodes of the Emmy-winning drama series ER are available to stream on Hulu.

This is a pretty massive deal as ER has never been available to stream before. The show is, quite honestly, one of the best dramas to ever grace television screens. It began as a feature film screenplay by Jurassic Park author/medical doctor Michael Crichton which was then turned into a TV pilot produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and spearheaded by executive producer John Wells, who would go on to run Shameless and the latter seasons of The West Wing.

Debuting in 1994, ER captured the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere with its visceral cinematography, dynamic performances, and swell blend of procedural-like “cases-of-the-week” as well as ongoing storylines involving the doctors and nurses of County General Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. The show won 22 Emmy Awards through its 15-season run, including Outstanding Drama Series for Season 2.

As with any series that runs this long, the show evolved and changed as original cast members started to leave, and while the last couple of seasons in particular are a little rough (John Stamos is great, but he’s no Anthony Edwards), the show remained relevant and engaging far longer than most other series. And in contrast to today’s landscape where writers and showrunners can hone their story for 13 or 10 episodes, ER did it for at least 22 episodes every season.