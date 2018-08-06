‘Escape at Dannemora’ Trailer Has Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano on a Prison Break

0

Showtime has released the trailer for their upcoming limited series Escape at Dannemora. Directed by Ben Stiller, the show is based on the stranger-than-fiction prison break in upstate New York in summer 2015 that spawned a statewide manhunt for convicted murderers Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro) and David Sweat (Paul Dano), who were aided in their escape by married female prison employee Tilly Mitchell (Patricia Arquette).

The story looks outstanding, and I love the cast, especially Arquette, who looks like she’s undergone a serious physical transformation for the role. The main question mark here is Stiller, who has directed some good movies (Reality Bites) and some less-than-ideal ones (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty). The trailer also doesn’t really show how dark this series will go, and judging by the music choice, it may play up the stranger-than-fiction weirdness of the tale rather than the darkness.

Check out the Escape at Dannemora trailer below. The series premieres on Showtime on Sunday, November 18 at 10pm ET/PT.

Here’s the official synopsis for Escape at Dannemora: