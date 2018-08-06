‘Escape at Dannemora’ Trailer Has Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano on a Prison Break

Showtime has released the trailer for their upcoming limited series Escape at Dannemora. Directed by Ben Stiller, the show is based on the stranger-than-fiction prison break in upstate New York in summer 2015 that spawned a statewide manhunt for convicted murderers Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro) and David Sweat (Paul Dano), who were aided in their escape by married female prison employee Tilly Mitchell (Patricia Arquette).
The story looks outstanding, and I love the cast, especially Arquette, who looks like she’s undergone a serious physical transformation for the role. The main question mark here is Stiller, who has directed some good movies (Reality Bites) and some less-than-ideal ones (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty). The trailer also doesn’t really show how dark this series will go, and judging by the music choice, it may play up the stranger-than-fiction weirdness of the tale rather than the darkness.
Check out the Escape at Dannemora trailer below. The series premieres on Showtime on Sunday, November 18 at 10pm ET/PT.
Here’s the official synopsis for Escape at Dannemora:
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA is based on the stranger-than-fiction prison break in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 which spawned a statewide manhunt for two convicted murderers, aided in their escape by a married female prison employee who carried on months-long affairs with both men. Del Toro plays convicted murderer Richard Matt, an artistic yet intimidating force within the prison, who masterminds the escape. Arquette plays Tilly Mitchell, a working class wife and mother who supervises the prison tailor shop and becomes sexually involved with both men, ultimately agreeing to hide hacksaw blades in frozen hamburger meat to help them get out. Dano plays David Sweat, a convicted cop-killer who may have genuine feelings for Tilly and becomes a reluctant partner in Richard Matt’s plot. The cast also features Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Bonnie Hunt, acclaimed actor Eric Lange and Emmy nominee David Morse. Produced by SHOWTIME, ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA is written and executive produced by Brett Johnson (Mad Men) and Oscar nominee Michael Tolkin (The Player), who met while working as writers on RAY DONOVAN. In addition to Stiller, Johnson and Tolkin, Bryan Zuriff (Steve Jobs, RAY DONOVAN), three-time Academy Award nominee Michael De Luca (The Social Network, Fifty Shades of Grey) via Michael De Luca Productions, and Nicky Weinstock for Red Hour Productions serve as executive producers.