‘Escape Plan 2’ Trailer Stages a High-Tech Prison Breakout with Sylvester Stallone & Dave Bautista

0

Last time we saw Sylvester Stallone‘s security expert Ray Breslin, he was breaking out of an impenetrable prison facility in the 2013 action thriller Escape Plan. This time, he’s breaking in. Sylvester returns (sans Arnold Schwarzenegger) for the long-awaited sequel Escape Plan 2: Hades, which sees Breslin finding some new muscle and teaming up with Dave Bautista‘s Trent DeRasa to find a way into an ultra-secure hidden prison known as Hades. There, the duo have to rescue their kidnapped team members and make their way back to the outside world again before they get locked up forever… or worse.

You probably already know if a direct-to-video action sequel starring Stallone and Bautista is for you, but it if is, the Escape Plan 2 trailer looks pretty darn promising. It’s got legit production value on the level of a theatrical release and teases some pretty fun looking fight scenes. Plus, the teched-out prison sets the stage for a very John Wick-esque vibrancy and that’s always welcome among the typically grimy, earth-toned DTV aesthetic.

Directed by Steven C. Miller (Silent Night) from a script by Miles Chapman, Escape Plan 2 also stars Huang Xiaoming, Jaime King, Jesse Metcalfe, Wes Chatham, Lydia Hull, with Titus Welliver, and Curtis Jackson. Check out the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Escape Plan 2: Hades: