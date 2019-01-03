Facebook Messenger

‘Escape Room’ Director Adam Robitel on Getting Creative with Crazy Sets in 2019’s First Horror Movie

We’re not even a week into 2019 and the first horror movie of the year is already here! With the thrills and puzzlin’ skills of Escape Room arriving in theaters this weekend, director Adam Robitel recently stopped by the Collider Studio for a special episode of The Witching Hour, Collider’s in-house horror podcast hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff.

Robitel joins us for an extended chat about the clever high-concept thriller, which takes the trendy escape room and reimagines it as a nightmarish and deadly conspiracy. The filmmaker talked about the short turnaround between Insidious: The Last Key and getting started on Escape Room, how much the room designs were detailed in the script and how much he helped invent, his own experience with solving escape rooms, the value of a good high-concept hook, why he doesn’t think this movie’s as similar to Saw as some people think it might be, and a whole lot more. You can listen to what Robitel had to say in the podcast player, or if you prefer, watch the video in the YouTube embed.

Escape Room stars Taylor RussellLogan MillerDeborah Ann WollJay EllisTyler LabineNik Dodani, and Yorick van Wageningen, and arrives in theaters starting January 4th.

For more on Escape Room and more episodes of The Witching Hour, check out the links below.

