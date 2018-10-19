First Trailer for Sony’s ‘Escape Room’ Thriller Gives You All the Clues

0

The first trailer for Sony’s upcoming psychological thriller Escape Room is here and it’s … something! If you’re looking for the thrills, chills, and existential anxiety that comes with real-life escape rooms but want to be able to actually, I dunno, escape (to the restroom, the snack stand, or the parking lot if need be), then this early January release might be your speed. It’s got a dash of SAW, a hint of The Cabin in the Woods, and hails from the director of The Taking of Deborah Logan, Insidious: The Last Key and that latter horror film’s related shorts. If that’s not enough to get you interested, you might want to take a look at the first trailer and see if it’s your speed.

Adam Robitel‘s Escape Room stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine, Nik Dodani, and Yorick van Wageningen. Look for it in theaters starting January 4th.

Check out the first trailer for Escape Room below: