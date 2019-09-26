The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 224 – The 100 Essential Movies for Film Fans

0

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re discussion our Essential 100 list. We discuss why we made the list, why the list is intended to work as a starting point rather than a summation, the lack of avenues to build your film knowledge despite the overwhelming number of streaming services, how the list was constructed, the titles that narrowly missed making the cut, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

