First Look at ‘Eternals’ Cast Highlights Some Handsome People in Spiffy Costumes

Today at D23, Marvel revealed the full lineup of the eponymous Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao (The Rider) has said that although the lead characters are immortal, the film will explore what it means to be human. Angelina Jolie will star as Thena alongside Gemma Chan as Sersei, Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

For those that need a brief refresher on who the Eternals are (because their comics backstory is a bit complicated), here’s what Wikipedia says about the characters:

When the Celestials visited Earth five million years ago and performed genetic experiments on early proto-humanity, they created two divergent races: the long-lived Eternals, and the genetically unstable and monstrously grotesque Deviants. These experiments also led to the capacity for super-powered mutations in humans. They also performed this experiment on other planets (such as the Kree and Skrull homeworlds) with similar results. Despite looking human, Eternals are much more long-lived (but were not originally fully immortal) and that kept them from having much contact with their human cousins. Eternals have a low birth rate; they can interbreed with humans but the result is always a normal human (although Joey Athena, son of Thena and a normal human seems to have become an Eternal with long lived properties and powers). Despite this, the Eternals have in general protected the human race, especially from the Deviants, with whom they’ve always had an enmity. The Eternals also developed advanced technology.

Although this is just concept art, the costumes look unique and help further define Eternals as its own thing in the MCU. The film looks like a very big swing, and normally I’d be a little ambivalent despite the outstanding cast, but with Zhao at the helm, this is easily one of my most-anticipated movies of 2020.

Check out the image of the costumes below. Eternals arrives on November 6, 2020. For a complete list of upcoming Marvel movies, click here.